x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Earthquakes

3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Mendocino National Forest

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 11:30 a.m.

ALDER SPRINGS, Calif — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit inside Mendocino National Forest on Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit around 11:30 a.m.

The USGS said that the epicenter was about 19 miles west of Elk Creek, Calif., 49 miles southwest of Red Bluff, Calif., and just over 100 miles northwest of Sacramento.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE:  Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.