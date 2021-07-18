5.1 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

According to reports submitted to USGS, the shaking could be felt as far south as San Francisco and as far east as beyond Yuba City.

PETROLIA, Calif. — A 5.1 earthquake struck off the Northern California coast late Saturday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before midnight and was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) west of Petrolia in Humboldt County and 56 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Eureka. The depth was just over 30 kilometers.

According to reports submitted to USGS, the shaking could be felt as far south as San Francisco and as far east as beyond Yuba City.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP: