BRIDGEPORT, California — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has rattled the remote California-Nevada state line but no damage or injuries have been reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and was centered near Bodie, a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range. It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.0.

