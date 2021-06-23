3.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Some Northern Californians might have felt some shaking this morning. That's because a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit northwest of Truckee just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had an epicenter near Buzzard Roost in the Tahoe National Forest, which was about 12 miles northwest of Cisco Grove, six miles north of Soda Springs and 30 miles south of Sierraville.
The USGS also says the earthquake was about 72 miles northeast of Roseville, but there have not been any reports of people feeling any shaking in the area.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
