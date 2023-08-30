x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Earthquakes

M3.6 earthquake strikes southwest of Modesto

USGS said the earthquake hit near Westley, California just before 6 p.m.

More Videos

WESTLEY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Westley, California Wednesday.

 The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck just before 6 p.m.

 It was centered about nine miles west southwest of Patterson and about 22 miles southwest of Modesto.

 People reported feeling it near the Patterson area and Stockton area. There are no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE:  Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out