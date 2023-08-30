M3.6 earthquake strikes southwest of Modesto

USGS said the earthquake hit near Westley, California just before 6 p.m.

WESTLEY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Westley, California Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck just before 6 p.m.

It was centered about nine miles west southwest of Patterson and about 22 miles southwest of Modesto.

People reported feeling it near the Patterson area and Stockton area. There are no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

