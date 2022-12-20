Humboldt Earthquake: Thousands still without power with more aftershocks expected

Aftershocks are expected to rattle the Humboldt County area for days after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of people are still without power Wednesday morning after an earthquake rocked Humboldt County Tuesday.

According to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland, the utility plans to restore power to the remaining 10,000 or so customers still without power.

Aftershocks are expected to rattle the Humboldt County area for days after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey said Wednesday there will likely be smaller aftershocks within the next week, with up to 12 aftershocks of magnitude 3 or higher.

Two people died and 12 people have been injured, according to the county. A 72-year-old woman and 83-year-old man died due to medical emergencies that happened during or just following the earthquake, according to Humboldt County. Their identities have not been released.

Humboldt County Earthquake Shelter

The American Red Cross Cross Gold Country Region has established an overnight shelter for community members. It is located at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA.

People will be able to access temporary, indoor overnight shelter, meals, water and earthquake information. For shelter-specific questions and information, people can call (707) 506-5083.

Power Outages

Find a map of PG&E outages below.

Boil Water Advisory

A boil water advisory is in place for Rio Dell. A boil water notice is in place for select areas in Fortuna. Those areas include Forest Hills Drive, Newell Drive, Valley View Drive, Boyden Lane, Scenic Drive, and Cypress Loop Road.

Damage

People can report damage to the the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services HERE.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH: Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.

Watch more on ABC10 | Expert: Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento, but damage is possible