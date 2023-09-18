M3.9 earthquake strikes near Patterson in Stanislaus County

PATTERSON, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake has struck near Patterson Monday.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 5:15 p.m.
It was centered about 3 miles north of Diablo Grande and about 9 miles west southwest of Patterson in Stanislaus County.
People reported feeling it in Modesto, Stockton, Lodi and parts of the Bay Area. There are no immediate reports of damage.
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
Another earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 hit in roughly the same area around 8:45 p.m.
