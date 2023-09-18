x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Earthquakes

M3.9 earthquake strikes near Patterson in Stanislaus County

People reported feeling the earthquake as far as Stockton

More Videos

PATTERSON, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 3.9  earthquake has struck near Patterson Monday.

 The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 5:15 p.m.

 It was centered about 3 miles north of Diablo Grande and about 9 miles west southwest of Patterson in Stanislaus County.

 People reported feeling it in Modesto, Stockton, Lodi and parts of the Bay Area.  There are no immediate reports of damage. 

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

Another earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 hit in roughly the same area around 8:45 p.m.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE:  Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.

Before You Leave, Check This Out