M3.9 earthquake strikes near Patterson in Stanislaus County

PATTERSON, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake has struck near Patterson Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 5:15 p.m.

It was centered about 3 miles north of Diablo Grande and about 9 miles west southwest of Patterson in Stanislaus County.

People reported feeling it in Modesto, Stockton, Lodi and parts of the Bay Area. There are no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

Another earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 hit in roughly the same area around 8:45 p.m.

