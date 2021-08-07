Here's how people experienced Thursday's magnitude 6.0 earthquake

CALIFORNIA, USA — People in both California and Nevada reported feeling the magnitude 6.0 that struck near Walker, California near the state line.
So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries related to the quake, or the dozens of aftershocks that followed. But residents both near and far took to social media to show what it looked like in their area.
Twitter user Brett Durrant may have recorded some of the most harrowing images, so far. In a pair of video posts, Durrant showed what appeared to be an active rockslide as the quake rumbled.
He followed that tweet up with another video showing the aftermath, with boulders scattered across Interstate 395, near Coleville, Calif.
Closer to home, one Snapchat user was filming as their office building was evacuated because of the quake.
Other videos, like one where a Snapchat user captured a swaying houseplant, are probably a lot closer to what most people actually experienced.
Here are some of the other videos residents captured, as they experienced the earthquake. Warning: Some videos contain foul language:
A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.
