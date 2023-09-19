'Get a plan': Patterson residents caught by surprise after several earthquakes shake their homes

"I was sitting down at dinner and felt like the floor was rising up and the house was shaking from side to side. It was very scary," said Rebecca Cain.

PATTERSON, Calif. — Several earthquakes were felt in Patterson Monday, shaking up residents inside their homes.

From downtown to residential areas, several people say they were home with their families and feared for their safety.

"I was sitting down at dinner and felt like the floor was rising up and the house was shaking from side to side. It was very scary," said Rebecca Cain, a Patterson resident.

After almost 40 years of living in Patterson, Cain says she was caught off guard when she felt multiple earthquakes hit her home.

The grandmother says she was home with her grandson when it happened, causing her concern.

"Because everything could go flat real fast. I mean if it lasted longer like in the 80s when we had the big one. 8 or 9 [magnitude], it probably could take the house down," said Cain.

Families say it took them by surprise because they don't usually experience earthquakes here that often.

But experts say it's actually not uncommon.

"There are lots of little faults and sometimes they may become more active and they stop for a while and then they become more active late So I would again say at this point, nothing unexpected," said Angela Lux who works with the Berkeley Seismology Lab.

The worry for Jai Paul McGraw and his family is if the earthquakes could cause damage to their home.

"You can hear a lot of creeks in the house. Especially like as houses get older they get more worn down over time and sometimes we have to think like 'how does it impact our house and the construction of the home,'" said Jai Paul McGraw, who has been a Patterson Resident for almost 15 years.

He says his father works in construction and plans to assess the home.

In the meantime, Patterson families say this series of quakes serves as a reminder they need to be prepared.

"We really do in America, we have to, especially in California, we need to get a plan. Need to have a bag packed ready to go, have all your papers, your passport, all your important papers. Some type of package. Be ready to go because we just never know," said Cain.

There is an app called the MyShake App which is free and provides iPhone and Android users with audio and visual warnings.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

