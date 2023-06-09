Series of morning earthquakes rattle Northern California

The earthquakes ranged in magnitude from 2.1 to 4.7.

Example video title will go here for this video

FERNDALE, Calif. — A series of earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 2.1 to 4.7 rattled northern California Saturday morning.

Three of the earthquakes' epicenters were along the Humboldt County coast, near the community of Fortuna. One of the earthquakes was centered in the Pacific Ocean, west of the Humboldt County coastline.

None of the quakes resulted in tsunami warnings and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first earthquake struck around 8:26 a.m. Saturday, 1.8 miles southwest of Ferndale. Its magnitude was recorded as 4.7.

The second earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean at 9:36 a.m. 60.9 miles west of Petrolia. it was ranked at a magnitude of 3.7.

The third quake, measured as 4.2 in magnitude, struck around 10:16 a.m., 9.3 miles southwest of Ferndale.

Minutes later, at 10:25 a.m., a fourth earthquake struck 11.2 miles west-southwest of Ferndale. It was recorded as a magnitude 2.1 quake.

Minor shaking from some of the earthquakes could be felt as far as Redding.

In a post on X, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said it was monitoring the impacts of the morning earthquakes.

The USGS's Shake Alert System was activated during the earthquakes.

Cal OES is monitoring the impacts of this event along the North Coast and coordinating with local officials to offer aid and determine if there was any notable damage or injuries. https://t.co/WsuJOJjZR1 — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) September 30, 2023

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE: Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.