Series of morning earthquakes rattle Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. — A series of earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 2.1 to 4.7 rattled northern California Saturday morning.
Three of the earthquakes' epicenters were along the Humboldt County coast, near the community of Fortuna. One of the earthquakes was centered in the Pacific Ocean, west of the Humboldt County coastline.
None of the quakes resulted in tsunami warnings and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the first earthquake struck around 8:26 a.m. Saturday, 1.8 miles southwest of Ferndale. Its magnitude was recorded as 4.7.
The second earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean at 9:36 a.m. 60.9 miles west of Petrolia. it was ranked at a magnitude of 3.7.
The third quake, measured as 4.2 in magnitude, struck around 10:16 a.m., 9.3 miles southwest of Ferndale.
Minutes later, at 10:25 a.m., a fourth earthquake struck 11.2 miles west-southwest of Ferndale. It was recorded as a magnitude 2.1 quake.
Minor shaking from some of the earthquakes could be felt as far as Redding.
In a post on X, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said it was monitoring the impacts of the morning earthquakes.
The USGS's Shake Alert System was activated during the earthquakes.
