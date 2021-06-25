Excessive heat warning for Northern California starts Saturday

Thanks to a high-pressure system moving into our area, some places will hit triple-digits this weekend again.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Now that the summer season is in full swing, Mother Nature is delivering warmer temperatures as California fully reopens.

Thanks to a high-pressure system moving into our area this weekend, some places will hit triple-digit heat. Because of the upcoming heat wave, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26 and lasts until 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.

The National Weather Service defines a heat warning as 12 hours of at least 105 degrees for more than three hours per day for two consecutive days, or if the temperature is greater than 115 degrees for any period of time.

For context, average temperatures for this time of year should be around 90 and our ten-day forecast tells us to expect warmer than average temperatures for the next two weeks.

Now that kids are out of school for the summer, it's important that you and your family stay safe while enjoying the warmer weather. During an excessive heat warning, it's best to avoid strenuous activities outside, drink extra water and stay hydrated, and when possible, stay in cool or air conditioned areas.

Areas in Oregon and Washington will see a tremendous heat wave with some all-time records in jeopardy. Seattle has only hit 100 degrees three times, but could do it again on Saturday and Sunday. Portland may see highs near 111 Sunday and threaten all time records as well.

