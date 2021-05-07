Fire weather returns to Northern California this weekend

Officials are warning that weather conditions could result in fast fire growth this weekend and part of next week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early May has seen one of the earliest fire weather warnings on record in the Golden State and this weekend will have similar conditions return.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday, May 8 to Monday, May 10. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s for locations below 2,000 feet above elevation.

For these locations covered by the watch, it will also be windy each afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph or stronger. The air will also be very dry with afternoon relative humidity readings in the teens and single digits.

The combination of warm, wind, and dry weather would create critical fire conditions for a good portion of lower elevation areas from Redding to the San Joaquin Valley, as well as the Delta and lower foothills of the Coastal Range and Sierra.

Any non-irrigated vegetation has probably dried out with recent warm temperatures and dry conditions. The dry landscape we're seeing now is similar to conditions seen months later in the year. The National Weather Service may upgrade the watch to a Red Flag Warning at any moment they feel the weather will meet the criteria for critical fire conditions.

Higher elevations are still experiencing snow melt, higher soil moisture, and weaker winds and will not be included in the weekend fire concerns.

Most fires are human caused and one large source of accidental fire starts come from activities like clearing during times of high wind and lower humidity in the afternoon. Also, using equipment like lawn mowers in a dry, brushy area can cause an accidental fire. Driving through dry brush can also ignite a fire as the hot metal beneath a car driving may cause a fire.

Fire conditions are expected to last until at least Monday afternoon.

With critical fire weather conditions expected this weekend into Monday please practice fire weather safety and follow these tips #CaWx pic.twitter.com/1QI4XUuFaX — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 7, 2021

