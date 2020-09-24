Fire Weather Watch issued for this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a fire weather watch for Saturday, Sept. 26 to Monday, Sept. 28.
The NWS had previously issued a fire weather warning for the same time frame.
Due to anticipated weather conditions, Pacific, Gas & Electric (PG&E) said it may initiate power shut offs in some parts of Northern California.
"PG&E meteorology is closely tracking the potential for dry northerly winds to develop Saturday afternoon/evening and continue Sunday and possibly Monday across Northern California," PG&E said in a statement on their website Wednesday.
