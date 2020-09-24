Fire Weather Watch issued for this weekend

Due to anticipated weather conditions, PG&E said it may initiate power shut offs in Northern California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a fire weather watch for Saturday, Sept. 26 to Monday, Sept. 28.

The NWS had previously issued a fire weather warning for the same time frame.

Breezy and dry conditions are bringing elevated fire weather concerns to portions of #Norcal this weekend. Now is the best time to plan ahead! Check out https://t.co/4PbDmtwU5L for more fire safety tips. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/7zXI1Ac77Z — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 24, 2020

Due to anticipated weather conditions, Pacific, Gas & Electric (PG&E) said it may initiate power shut offs in some parts of Northern California.

"PG&E meteorology is closely tracking the potential for dry northerly winds to develop Saturday afternoon/evening and continue Sunday and possibly Monday across Northern California," PG&E said in a statement on their website Wednesday.