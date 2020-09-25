20,000+ PG&E customers could lose power this weekend as Fire Weather Watch issued

Communities in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties may find themselves in the dark once again.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The National Weather Service [NWS] has issued a fire weather watch starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, through 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Because of this alert, Pacific Gas & Electric [PG&E] customers may find themselves sitting in the dark once again.

PG&E officials said approximately 21,000 customers in Butte, Plumas and Yuba Counties could be impacted by power shutoffs through the weekend and into Monday. Officials do not know the strength or the timing of the weather system. Customers in the Bay Area and southern locations of PG&E's coverage should not be impacted.

"Hot temps along with the potential for gusty winds could introduce the opportunity for critical fire weather this weekend for parts of the Sacramento Valley," ABC10 meteorologist Tracy Humphrey said.

During this fire watch, gusty winds along with near triple-digit high temperatures will increase the opportunity for fire danger throughout areas of Northern California. Gusts are expected to reach up to 30 mph, with poor humidity recovery overnight in the range of 20-40%.

These weather conditions could lead to easier fires and an increase for potential rapid fire spread. California has already seen more than 8,000 wildfires scorch 5,600 square miles this year.

PG&E’s equipment has been linked to more than 20 wildfires, including the deadly 2018 Camp Fire. The utility initiates what it calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs to de-energize transmission lines during fire-favorable weather conditions. That means more communities are facing the potential for power shutoffs as PG&E preemptively shuts off the power, waits for the weather conditions to pass and then inspects every inch of the de-energized lines to make sure it’s safe to turn the power back on.

"PG&E meteorology is closely tracking the potential for dry northerly winds to develop Saturday afternoon/evening and continue Sunday and possibly Monday across Northern California," PG&E said in a statement on their website Wednesday.

However, PG&E said fire danger remains seasonably high. The U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has extended closures and fire restrictions in its forests due to the fire weather watch, including Plumas National Forest.

"Continued closures are based on extreme fire conditions, critical limitations of firefighting resources, and to provide for firefighter and public safety,” said Randy Moore, Regional Forester for the Pacific Southwest Region, in a statement.