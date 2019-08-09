SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three major fires are currently burning across Northern California: the Walker Fire, the Red Bank Fire, and the Swedes Fire.

Dry grass has been fuel for these flames, but the terrain and winds have also made it difficult for firefighters to contain these fires.

The first weekend of September has been off to a cooler start with temperatures around the mid 80s, but it’s these southerly winds bringing instability to the forecast. Lightning caused the Red Bank Fire in Tehama County west of the city of Red Bluff, according to Cal Fire. The cause of the Walker Fire and Swedes Fire are still under investigation.

These fires are located in mostly rugged terrain, so containment will be a priority through the weekend. Strong winds Saturday fanned the flames, but overnight Sunday winds are expected to calm down.

The Swedes Fire in Butte County is the newest wildfire to pop up. The fire began Saturday evening, burning 400 acres near Oroville as of Sunday morning. Cal Fire said fire activity was minimal overnight with high relative humidity. Crews were able to make progress on that fire. It's now 20% contained, according to Cal Fire. New resources will be arriving overnight to assist with the fire.

The Red Bank Fire and the Walker Fire, in Plumas County, will also see higher humidity overnight and more calm winds. Getting a handle on these flames before more thunderstorm chances arrive Tuesday is the biggest concern moving forward.

RELATED:

Red Bank Fire in Tehama County | Latest maps, evacuation warnings

More than 24,000 acre Walker Fire in Plumas National Forest finally sees containment at 5%

Swedes Fire in Butte County 20% contained, remains at 400 acres

WATCH ALSO: Fire Forecast: Swedes, Red Bank, Walker fires burning in Northern California