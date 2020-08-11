Cold snap that brought snow to the Sierra, will now cause near freezing temperatures overnight

A frost and freeze advisory will be in effect Monday morning for the valley.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The recent shift in weather patterns has dropped temperatures significantly. After one of the warmest and driest October on record, the Sacramento Valley could see near-freezing temperatures on the second Sunday of November.

The weekend started with snow in the Sierra, which led to a freeze advisory from the National Weather Service. In the coming days, rain is forecasted and cold weather is expected to continue.

Cold arctic air is being funneled into California alongside a low-pressure system. The combination has brought snowfall into the Sierra early Sunday morning along with scattered showers through the state.

This quick bout with wet weather will do more than cause slick roads. The cold temperatures are now arriving.

Overnight lows Monday are expected to be the coldest of the season and about 10 degrees below the average of about 45°F. Temperatures will range from the mid-20s to low 30s for many northern California locations.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory and freeze warning from Redding to the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothill pockets.

These frosty conditions are expected to start around 3:00 am Monday through about 10:00 am.

Highs for the first week of November went from 81°F on Thursday to 66°F on Friday.

Highs for Sunday are expected to drop even further to about 57 degrees in Sacramento. The rest of the week should level out into the mid-60s, which is normal this time of year.

There is some rain expected in the forecast for the Sacramento Valley.