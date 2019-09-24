A day full of rain and thunderstorms across most of the state also saw some snowfall in at least a couple of places in northern Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said it snowed on the San Francisco Peaks Monday afternoon.

Arizona weather recap: First day of fall brought thunderstorms, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes

The snow and graupel fell down to around 11,000 to 11,500 feet, according to NWS Flagstaff.

"Probably got several inches deep at the highest elevations," NWS Flagstaff tweeted.

Snow also fell at Arizona Snowbowl less than two months away from its official opening date on November 22. It marked the first official snowfall of the 2019-2020 season.

The ski resort reported 3/4" at 11,500 feet Monday around 4 p.m.

RELATED: Crews rescue mother, child from floodwaters in Mesa Monday morning

"The stoke levels are at an all-time high after today's snowfall!" Arizona Snowbowl wrote in a release.