Five things to know about Hurricane Ian

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, making it the first major hurricane to hit Florida since 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hurricane Ian officially made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, packing 150 mph winds and a central pressure of 940 millibars.

There had been above-average uncertainty in the forecast leading up to landfall, with expected landfall shifting in the finals days from Tampa Bay to the Fort Myers/Cape Coral Metro area.

Hurricane Ian continues to march across Florida and life-threatening conditions will persist across the state as the storm continues its northeast path. Major inland flooding is expected Wednesday evening along and to the left of Ian's track, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's what you need to know as Ian continues to track across Florida.

1. Ian made landfall as a Category 4, the first major hurricane to hit Florida shores since 2018

The hurricane greatly strengthened after leaving Cuba, sucking up the immense energy associated with the sea temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm peaked just prior to slamming into Cayo Costa with 150 mph winds.

Hurricane reconnaissance missions captured the ferocity of the storm prior to landfall.

When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion.



Aboard Kermit (#NOAA42) this morning into Hurricane #Ian. Please stay safe out there. https://t.co/DQwqBwAE6v pic.twitter.com/gvV7WUJ6aS — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 28, 2022

2. Incredible, eerie scenes as storm surge moves into southwest Florida

Perhaps the most catastrophic aspect of the storm was the storm surge for coastal areas south of Tampa Bay.

The flow of winds resulted in Tampa Bay having most of its water completely sucked out, as seen in the video below.

The same reason that Tampa Bay was spared from storm surge was the same reason other regions further south received 12-18 feet of surge. The counterclockwise wind flow associated with a hurricane resulted in southwest winds pushing immense amounts of sea water into the region.

3. Flooding rains expected with upwards of 20 inches possible

The main danger associated with the storm following landfall has shifted from storm surge to excessive rainfall. The National Weather Service predicts over 20 inches of rain in areas north of Orlando.

4. Over 2 million Floridians without power with numbers continuing to rise

The violent winds, heavy rains and storm surge has knocked out power for nearly 2 million Floridians. These numbers are expected to rise as impacts continue across the peninsula.

5. Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina Governors declare State of Emergency in preparation of a second landfall

After the storm moves off the Florida coast, it is expected to head toward land again and should make landfall near the South Carolina/Georgia border. While it won't be as strong, it is expected to strengthen slightly ahead of its next landfall. Up to 6 feet of surge is expected along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, paired with heavy rains and strong winds.

