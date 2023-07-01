State officials prepare for more rain, storms, potential floods

The California Department of Water Resources says multiple types of flood fighting resources have been dispersed throughout the state ahead of Monday's storm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California officials are bracing for more stormy weather and heavy rain to sweep across the northern part the state Saturday, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the majority of Northern California with 6 to 12 inches of rain expected through Wednesday in the Sacramento-area foothills.

The California Department of Water Resources says multiple types of flood fighting resources have been dispersed throughout the state and additional resources are at the ready for Monday's storm.

"Our flood operations center has been very busy this week. We've coordinated a number of efforts," said Jeremy Arrich, Manager of DWR’s Division of Flood Management. "Flood fighting equipment has been pre-deployed at 49 locations statewide to support state and local response."

Arrich says over 150,000 sandbags were among the many types of flood fighting resources given out around the state. He says DWR is working with other officials, like California's Office of Emergency Services and "various county office of emergency services."

Sacramento weirs are also putting work in to keep rivers from overflowing as more rain raises levels, according to Arrich.

The Sacramento Weir and Bypass, which has only ever been opened twice in 2017, may open mid to late next week to release additional water from the American River. Arrich says the level must hit 29.87 feet and be forecast to continue rising before DWR opens it. The current forecasts estimates the American River will hit 32 feet after this system.

Here are some tips from DWR on how Californian's can prepare:

Pay attention to public safety messages from local authorities

Heed all signs posted on roadways

Never drive through flooded roadways

Have an emergency evacuation plan in place

Respond accordingly to local officials orders and do not delay

All of the rain and snow made a nice dent in the statewide drought, completely eliminating the highest level, or "exceptional," drought in the San Joaquin Valley. There's still a long way to go and a lot more rain in the forecast.