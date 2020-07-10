Forecast keeps rain in Northern California's future... barely

The Saturday storm should produce some light rain in the valley starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Our first storm of the season is struggling to get here but it should still bring some rain to higher elevations and the valley.

Cooling ahead of the storm moved in Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s and closer to the average for this time in October of the low 80s.

Clouds have also moved in ahead of the storm forecast to hit Northern California on Saturday. Cooler 70s for high temperatures arrive on Thursday and should last through the weekend.

The Saturday storm should produce some light rain in the valley starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon. Generally, less than 0.10" of rain should fall for lower elevations.

Higher amounts up to 0.25" of rain will fall in the higher elevations of the Coastal Range and the Sierra throughout Saturday. A light dusting of snow is expected to about 9,000 ft. on Saturday.

Sunday the skies will clear but the 70s remain. Next week looks dry with slowly rising temperatures into the 80s.