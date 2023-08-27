Heat persists most of the week, but a cooldown is on the horizon

Temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits will be replaced by highs in the 80s by the end of the week and into the holiday weekend

SACRAMENTO, California — A hot and dry week is on tap, but a major cooldown is on the way just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Northern California will find itself under a ridge of high pressure this week, sending high temperatures into the upper 90s and low 100s for the first four days of the work week. The center of the ridge will remain to the east, so California will be spared from an extreme heat event.

Downtown Sacramento has hit at least 100 degrees eight days so far this month, which is just above the average of seven days based on data dating back to 1990. Wednesday represents the best chance of downtown Sacramento reaching 100.

A low pressure system pushing through the Pacific Northwest during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe will subject Northern California to a brief period of dry north winds. The strongest gusts are expected overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday along the Coastal Range and western Sacramento valley. The combo of gusty winds, at times paired with low humidity values and elevated temperatures, will raise fire risk.

Breezy northerly winds could bring elevated fire weather concerns by mid-week. Wind gusts up to 20-35 mph are expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent terrain.



✔️Keep vehicles off of dry grass

✔️Obey burn bans

Friday is when a strong low pressure system will push its way into the region from the north. Temperatures will be as much as 15 degrees cooler compared to the rest of the week thanks to the blast of milder air. High temperatures in the valley are forecast to be in the low to mid 80s by Friday and below average high temperatures will persist through Labor Day.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks show California being below average in terms of temperature due to the presence of persistent low pressure during the period. The outlook favors the West Coast being treated to milder temperatures while the rest of the country bakes under late summer heat.



