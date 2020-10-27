Nothing scary about the Halloween forecast in Northern California

The last day of October will be warm, but calm because strong winds are not in the forecast.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ghouls and goblins are in for a treat this Halloween because the weather will be perfect.

For most of October, temperatures have been well above average in Northern California with many record breaking days in the 90s. The systems that would break the heat often would bring strong winds and fire conditions.

To end October, the weather will be warm, but settled. Strong winds or fire conditions are not expected to add an extra scare this Halloween.

Most Valley locations will see early morning temperatures in the 40s and a warm sunny day in the upper 70s for high temperatures. Many counties are discouraging trick or treating, but just for the forecast's sake, the sunset will be at 6:06 p.m. and the temps will be in the upper 60s.

Rain is not expected in the Valley or higher elevations for the entire weekend.

Early look at Halloween forecast for Northern California. REALLY nice day....warm too. #wxforce10 #MorningBlend10 pic.twitter.com/lsl2JA98RX — Rob Carlmark (@rcarlmark) October 27, 2020

