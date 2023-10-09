With no triple digits in the forecast, has Sacramento had it's last 100 degree day of the year?

Sacramento has no 100 degree days in the forecast and is slightly below average in terms of days that have surpassed the century mark.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — Temperatures will start warm but are expected to hover around average through the work week across Northern California.

Sunday and Monday will see warmer temperatures under the influence of high pressure that edged westward in the last few days.

The next two days are forecast to reach into the low to mid-90s across the valley, with a high of 93 expected on both days in downtown Sacramento.

Tuesday will see a drop in temperatures due to the ridge of high pressure weakening and shifting to the south. High temperatures are only expected to be in the mid to upper 80s in the valley on Tuesday, which is below the average of 90 on September 12.

By Wednesday, high pressure will begin to be the dominant feature over California, but this will only result in a minor rebounding of high temperatures.

Expect temperatures in the low 90s through Friday in the valley and likely into the weekend as well. Sierra temperatures will be in the upper 60s and 70s this week with lows in the lower 40s.

Although warm weather is here to stay through at least the next 10 days, there are still no 100-degree days expected. The last time downtown Sacramento hit 100 degrees was on August 28.



While it is impossible to forecast the second half of September this far out, it seems like the odds of not reaching 100 in Sacramento are fairly high for the first half of the month, and looking even further ahead to next month, Sacramento hasn’t seen a 100-degree day in October in over a decade.

The city typically has its last 100-degree day by September 15. Both 2021 and 2022 had their last triple-digit heat of the year on September 9.

Further evidence that summer comes to an end in September is that our last triple digit day is – on average – September 15th!



Our average last 95° day also happens in September, on the 28th.



The average last 90° day is just a week later, on October 7th.#CAwx @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/xCQR12nblV — Brenden Mincheff (@BrendenMincheff) September 10, 2023

If Sacramento were to fail to reach 100 for the rest of the year, the final tally of days with the temperature reaching 100 degrees would be 23, one short of the average of 24 and the lowest amount since 2019. Only one year in Sacramento history, 1907, has failed to hit 100 degrees at least once during the summer.

WATCH ALSO: