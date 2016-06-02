PHOTOS: Check out your Weather Force 10 photos!

SUNDAY: Smokey otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Lake Tahoe highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Lake Tahoe highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Lake Tahoe highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Lake Tahoe highs in the upper 50s..

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Lake Tahoe highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Lake Tahoe highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Lake Tahoe highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Lake Tahoe highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Lake Tahoe highs in the low 50s.

