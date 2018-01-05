PHOTOS: Check out your Weather Force 10 photos!

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Sierra highs in the upper 60s. Much warmer than Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 50s. Mostly clear in the Sierra with lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Sierra highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to upper 90s. Sierra highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Sierra highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Sierra highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the low 70s.

