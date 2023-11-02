Sacramento Weather Forecast

Temperatures in the mid 80s for the weekend with breezy conditions. Major warming trend next week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What a difference a week makes!

Highs last weekend in Downtown Sacramento were 109° both days. Since then, temperatures have been on the decline, and we've spent the last few days in the 80s. That continues today and through this weekend.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s across the valley today, very similar to the last couple of days. About 85° for Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto, while the northern Sacramento Valley will come in at or above 90° this afternoon.

This is quite a bit below the average high for this time of year of 94°. Slightly warmer in the northern Sacramento Valley and southern San Joaquin Valley, where highs will be at or above 90 degrees.

As has been the case the last few days, the Delta Breeze will pick up through the late afternoon and evening hours, making for a very nice evening. Consider turning off the AC this evening and opening up the windows! Get some of that free AC before the heat returns next week.

The breeze and cooler weather pattern will stay in place through the weekend with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s for the valley including Sacramento, Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto.

On the horizon there's another warm-up coming near the end of the upcoming weekend into next week. High pressure is expected to build west through the first half of the coming week, then park right over California. This will put high temperatures back into the 90s and low 100s.

The 6 to 10 day climate outlook from the Climate Prediction Center tells the story quite well as the southern part of the U.S. – from Florida through Texas and towards California – is expected to see highs above average from July 13-17.

And all of this is just in time for the start of the California State Fair at Cal Expo in Sacramento. The Fair runs July 14-30.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the middle 80s. Lake Tahoe highs near 80°.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the 50s. Lake Tahoe lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to middle 80s. Lake Tahoe highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Lake Tahoe highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Lake Tahoe highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. Lake Tahoe highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low hundreds. Lake Tahoe highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs near 102°F. Lake Tahoe highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs near 104°. Lake Tahoe highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs bear 103°. Lake Tahoe highs in the mid 80s.

