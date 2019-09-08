Friday Forecast

Bay Area – Decreasing clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Valley – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Hills – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Sierra - Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday Forecast

Bay Area – Patchy fog then gradual clearing with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

Valley – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Hills – Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Sierra – Sunny with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

Sunday Forecast

Bay Area – Sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Valley – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Hills - Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Sierra – Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

