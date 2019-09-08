Friday Forecast
Bay Area – Decreasing clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
Valley – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Hills – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 80s.
Sierra - Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday Forecast
Bay Area – Patchy fog then gradual clearing with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.
Valley – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Hills – Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
Sierra – Sunny with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.
Sunday Forecast
Bay Area – Sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s.
Valley – Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 90s.
Hills - Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Sierra – Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
