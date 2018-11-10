If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

The latest report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates an increased likelihood of El Niño conditions being present by December.

That's right. It seems we have a 70 to 75 percent chance of a wet winter, this year. The most recent report shows warming ocean temperatures in the Pacific, which is a precursor to a more southern track of the jet stream.

This southern track could bring us more storm systems during the months of November to February. Keep in mind, the presence of an El Niño doesn't guarantee more rainfall, but it does increase the chances of it happening.

Continue the conversation with Tracy on Facebook.

Courtesy: NOAA

Courtesy: NOAA

© 2018 KXTV