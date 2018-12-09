If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

2045: That's the new target date to phase out electricity produced by fossil fuels in California.

This is all part of new legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, showing a continued focus on climate action and building his legacy on this issue. Brown has been a global leader to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

ABC10's Monica Woods had a chance to sit down with him to find out how California's programs can help those affected by it the most, the over three billion people living in extreme poverty.

Brown says we need to take action in whatever we can to help. Adding rich countries have a greater obligation to come up with new ideas and technologies.

