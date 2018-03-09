If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

This week, the tropics are on fire as we approach peak hurricane season.

Hurricane Norman is on a path fairly close to Hurricane Lane. Even though the eye never made landfall on any of the islands, the outer bands of rain by Hurricane Lane produced record rain for the Big Island and lots of flooding.

Hurricane Norman is moving through slightly cooler waters that Lane churned up, so it's potential to strengthen is not as high. The path also should take that north turn, but likely before it approaches the island.

All the Hawaiian islands should get an increase in swell and likely more rain from outer bands, but we'll need to watch Norman in the coming days for any last minute changes to it's path.

