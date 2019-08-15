SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the grips of a three day heatwave with Excessive Heat Warnings issued until 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

The National Weather Service issues the heat warnings because when temperatures get this high, they're a risk to human health and could be deadly. Hot days and warm nights prompt the warnings to the public. People should be aware of signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion over the next two days. Those who are most vulnerable are people who spend time outside, people who don't have access to air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

This heatwave is a bit different as it's lasting longer and Thursday could see the hottest temps of the year for some valley cities.

RELATED HEAT CONTENT:

Heat records could easily fall today with highs ranging from 100 -110 degrees on a day when records are somewhat low. Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto could all top out at 107 degrees. Records for these cities for Aug. 15, all range between 104 - 105 degrees.

We expect the temps to still be hot Friday, but moving away from record heat and a remarkable cooler pattern moves in for the weekend.

Continue the conversation with Rob on Facebook.

WATCH MORE:

Modesto homeless struggling to keep cool in triple-digit heat