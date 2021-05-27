Dangerous heat wave expected in Sacramento region ahead of holiday weekend

Hottest temperatures of the season are expected during Memorial Day weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big change in our weather pattern moves in just in time for the unofficial beginning of summer, better known as Memorial Day weekend.

An upper-level high-pressure system will help generate abnormally hot temperatures for this time of the year. Forecasted afternoon highs in the Central Valley will range from 95 - 108 degrees from Sunday through Wednesday with the hottest afternoons on Memorial Day and Tuesday. Normal daytime highs for this time of the year are closer to the lower 80s. Record high temperatures are possible during this time.

The triple-digit heat will come to a close by Wednesday, June 2. Keep in mind, the hotter-than-normal temperatures should remain in the forecast through the following weekend.

With triple-digit temperatures comes the risk of heat-related illnesses. If you're planning to spend time outside, make sure to stay hydrated.

