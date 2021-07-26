New heatwave coming for Northern California to close July

After a few days of normal and below normal temperatures, heat is coming back to end the month of July.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's long hot summer continues with heat coming back midweek.

Monday and Tuesday in Northern California will see a short-lived cooldown based on cloud cover and onshore afternoon wind. Places like Sacramento will top out in the mid 80s while other Valley locations like Modesto will be closer to 90 degrees. Lower Foothill spots will be warmer with temperatures in the mid 90s.

Smoke and haze continues to be an issue close to fires and down wind of the Dixie Fire and Tamarack Fire. Lake Tahoe will have smoky conditions all week with a daily threat of thunderstorms bringing some rain and lightning.

Increased cloud cover will lead to a little cooler temperatures across interior #NorCal early this week. Hot weather returns beginning mid-week. 🌡️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rDX2yE51XU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 26, 2021

A new heat wave arrives Wednesday, July 28, with temperatures for Valley locations well over 100 degrees. Most locations will stay below records, but heat precautions should be taken until at least the end of the week.

Highs near 100 will last for Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday, as well.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10