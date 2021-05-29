First major heatwave of the season hits Memorial Day Weekend

Highs are expected to top 103-109 Memorial Day for many valley spots.

Temperatures will be pushing over 20 degrees higher than the average low 80s this time of year, and we’ll all be feeling it.

An Excessive Heat Warning takes effect Sunday at noon through Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. for the valley and surrounds lower foothills from the Oregon-California border through Bakersfield and near the Grapevine.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the coastal range and the Bay Area. Temperatures there will be warm and higher than normal for that area by about 10-15 degrees.

Record temperatures will be possible starting Sunday. Temperatures for cities from Redding to about Elk Grove could tie or break records. Redding is forecasted to reach 104 degrees, while the record is 105 degrees. Sacramento is forecasted to reach 101 degrees Sunday and could beat the record of 100 degrees set in 2001 at the Sacramento Executive Airport. The warmer downtown record to beat is 103 degrees.

Typically, Sacramento and San Joaquin valley spots reach 100 degrees around mid-June.

Sacramento - June 18

Redding AP - June 4

Stockton - June 9

Modesto - June 11

Memorial Day is also looking to break or tie records. A high of 106°F is expected in Sacramento.

The hot temperatures on a holiday weekend are a good reminder to stay safe as we move into the summer months. Watching for signs of heatstroke in yourself and others could save a life. Nausea and Dizziness is one of the first signs. If accompanied by no sweat, and mental confusion, get the person's medical attention quickly.

It’s important to keep track of caffeine and alcohol intake, as these drinks can cause dehydration quickly. Of course, keep plenty of water handy.

The heat does not stop after the Excessive Heat Advisory ends. Temperatures for the week ahead are expected to remain above average. 92-98 degrees is expected into next weekend.

