SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winter storm dumping rain and snow from California to Montana is drenching an already soaked Northern California, where authorities are advising residents that several rivers and creeks could overflow.

Sonoma County officials say they will activate an emergency center at 8 a.m. Tuesday because of threats of flash floods and mudslides. David Rabbit, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chairman, said in a statement it is "time to locate emergency kits."

Sonoma County officials issued a flood warning, saying the Russian River near the community of Guerneville is expected to hit flood stage early Wednesday. In neighboring Napa County, the Napa River in San Helena could also overflow.

Heavy rain began falling Monday and the National Weather Service issued flood warnings and flash flood watches for Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. The National Weather Service says some rivers and streams could hit flood stage by late Tuesday.

The latest storm will be a "marathon rather than a sprint," the weather service predicted.

In the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line, forecasters warned of possible whiteout conditions from blowing snow in the high passes. The mountains could see up to 8 feet of snow at higher elevations and winds gusting to 140 mph over ridgetops.

"Heavy snow and gale force winds will create dangerous avalanche conditions" into Thursday morning for the Lake Tahoe area, the National Weather Service warned.

Several mountain highways, including Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, were repeatedly closed for short periods Monday because of spinouts or avalanche concerns.

A power outage struck several thousand people in the Reno-Sparks area of Nevada.

The storm is the latest in a string that has dumped record levels of snow and rain this winter.

The culprit is an atmospheric river of moisture coming from north of Hawaii. The phenomenon has become frequent enough that scientists in California are introducing a 1-through-5 scale of intensity for atmospheric rivers, similar to those used to gauge hurricanes.

