How to check the air quality where you live

Depending on where you live in the Sacramento region, the air quality could either be deemed moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy for all.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Dozens of fires are burning, not just in Northern California, but throughout the state.

Because of the fires burning throughout the state, air quality is being impacted whether you're near or far from a fire. Poor air quality impacts "children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with heart or respiratory conditions" more than others.

The California Air Resources Board says during wildfires and smokey conditions, the best health prevention is to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed. The board also suggests:

If you have an AC unit, run it on recirculate while also consistently updating the air filter

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution

Avoid exercising outdoors

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This followed two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

