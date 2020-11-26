High winds causing some closures at Lake Tahoe ski resorts

Sierra-Tahoe and Heavenly ski resorts are closing with winds in some areas over 100 mph.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — High winds in Northern California have prompted the closure of some ski resorts in Lake Tahoe on Thursday.

Sierra-Tahoe Ski Resort announced it was closing all lifts for the day due to high winds from top to bottom of the slopes.

"We look forward to seeing you bright and early tomorrow to burn off that Thanksgiving stuffing + extra slice of pie," the ski resort said in a post.

Heavenly Ski Resort also said it was closing due to the wind. However, ski lessons would continue as planned.

These resorts had just opened for the 2020 season this week before rough winds rushed in. According to ABC10 Meteorologist Rob Carlmark, winds are reaching 141 mph at the top of Kirkwood and 89 mph at the top of Squaw in the Lake Tahoe area.

In the Sacramento Valley, wind speeds are lower, but still fierce. Sacramento is recording 28 mph, while Lodi is clocking 26 mph and Vacaville is at 30 mph.

Check out the wind gusts so far in Northern California! I have been to the Kirkwood location and it's top of mountain more than 9k feet up on a pole. We have seen it this high before but still impressive. #wxforce10 #MorningBlend10 pic.twitter.com/bNzPUYredd — Rob Carlmark (@rcarlmark) November 26, 2020

According to the latest report, six Northstar lifts and some trails remain open on Nov. 26 with winds of 10 to 15 mph. Boreal Ski Resort said it also had trails open on its website. Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows also have open trails. Kirkwood, Diamond Peak, and Homewood ski resorts are all scheduled to open in the next few weeks.

Lake Tahoe ski resorts will be making modifications due to the coronavirus. At all three of these locations, face coverings and social distancing will be in effect. It is recommended that people keep a ski length distance between them and other people. Sierra-at-Tahoe is closing indoor dining options. At Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley, food will be grab-and-go and must be eaten outdoors. A full list of what food places are open and when it is available on the resort blog.

