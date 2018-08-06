A low-pressure system will bring high winds for the Sierra Saturday. The combination of gusty winds and low humidity along with dry vegetation is a breeding ground for brush and wildfires. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. to Saturday.

The main concern is the combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. Please avoid activities that could cause a spark near dry vegetation: yard work, target shooting or campfires.

Also, there is a LAKE WIND ADVISORY in effect til Saturday 11 p.m. High winds will lead to choppy lake waters. Boating is not advised during these times.

