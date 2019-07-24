The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for the Sacramento Valley from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs between 100 and 110 degrees.

IMPACTS: Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.

Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending lots of time outdoors, those who do not have air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink lots of water, avoid outdoor activities during the heat and help the elderly, kids and pets stay cool.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures is expected. These hot temperatures will create an UNSAFE SITUATION, in which heat illnesses are possible.

Here are some ways you can STAY SAFE OUTSIDE IN THE HEAT:

Wear sunscreen

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol

Wear sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat

Wear light clothing

Find shade and take breaks

Cool off inside when possible

Sacramento's forecast HIGH TEMPERATURES through the weekend:

Thursday: 98 degrees

Friday: 97 degrees

Saturday: 104 degrees

Sunday: 104 degrees

Monday: 97 degrees

Any relief from the heat? Sadly, no. The Climate Prediction Center's [CPC] long-range forecast shows well above average temperatures are in the forecast for the next two weeks.

ABC 10