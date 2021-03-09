Hot Labor Day weekend ahead for Northern California

After cooler 80s this week and good air quality, Northern California valley locations will get hot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the Caldor Fire raged on this week in the Tahoe area, other sections of Northern California had pleasant weather with temperatures in the 80s and clear blue skies.

The weather pattern is changing and valley locations will get hot again for the Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, some smoke and poor air quality are drifting to lower elevations and temperatures will move back into the low 90s for highs.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the temperatures will rise again with highs near 100 or hotter. The average high in Sacramento for early September is 90. The records for the days over the weekend are very hot at 108 degrees, so records are not likely to fall. This does add one extra element to planning with heat lasting for the entire weekend and the holiday.

Air quality will need to be monitored as well since wind near the fire shifting with more of a north-to-south component. Also in the morning smoke will linger and move to lower elevations like the foothills and east side of the valley but could pick up in other places as well.

Continue the conversation with Rob on Facebook.