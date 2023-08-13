Hot start to the week, thunderstorm chances continue in Sierra along with elevated fire risk

A short-duration heat wave will raise temperatures well past 100 early this week

SACRAMENTO, California — Temperatures are set to soar well past 100 early this week as high pressure will once again be the dominant weather feature for Northern California.

A heat advisory has already been issued for the Central Valley and will go into effect on Monday morning, lasting until Thursday night.

Both Sunday and Monday will feature high temperatures around 100 in the valley before shooting well above the triple-digit mark on Tuesday.

Tuesday will represent the peak of this relatively short heat wave and high temperatures in the valley will range from 105-108.

In Sacramento, the forecasted high temperature is 106, well below the daily record high of 111 set in 2020. In the Sierra, highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

The low pressure that helped cool things down this past week will still hang around but will push to the west, allowing room for the high pressure to move further south into northern California. The Pacific Northwest is currently baking under the same ridge of high pressure.

The placement of the weak low-pressure system spinning off the southern California coast will continue to funnel moisture into the state, aiding in the formation of thunderstorms in the higher elevations.

The lightning associated with the thunderstorms will keep fire risk elevated, especially on Monday.

The forecast continues to point to a greater fire risk for Monday, in line with what we've been talking about. Dry fuels and abundant lightning will lead to high potential for new fire starts. Just in case, check your go-bags and review your evacuation plans! #CAwx @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/rzKQIYR5Mu — Brenden Mincheff (@BrendenMincheff) August 13, 2023

A moderate cooling trend will begin following the peak of the heat on Tuesday and highs on Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler, but still above 100. Sacramento is forecasted to hit a high temperature of 104 degrees.

By the end of the week, temperatures will return to below average under the influence of another system of low pressure. High temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 80s for most of the valley on Saturday and Sunday.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook has most of California near to slightly below average, apart from parts of the coast, along with being wetter than average.

