A big shift in our weather pattern will bring hot and windy weather to the valley.

The north winds will be strongest Friday midday and Saturday morning through the early afternoon. These winds are particularly dangerous because they are dry and warming.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90's to near 100 Friday. Saturday and Sunday highs will be warmer with widespread 100's expected.

Heat Risk Saturday will be in the high range for most people. This means many people will have a tough time cooling down after spending time outdoors. Keep water handy, seek shade when outdoors and keep an eye on pets.

Have a safe holiday weekend.

