Sea level rise, mega fires, rapidly intensifying hurricanes, multi-year droughts, this is all part of what we are seeing now from climate change.

An area that has received little attention as a potential for turning around our current warming pattern is agriculture.

Ben Houlton is the director of the John Muir Institute of the Environment at the University of California Davis. He says soil is the excited skin of the earth that can hold carbon for decades and use it for years to come.

And universities can be a big outlet for taking this to create and implement these types of solutions.

Woutrina Smith, a professor at UC Davis and leader of the Global Planetary Health Center of Expertise, says key items are listening to the people affected and then adapting solutions to fit their needs.

