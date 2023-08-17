Hurricane Hilary | Impact on San Diego, weather alerts, sandbag information

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for San Diego County Friday - upgraded from the first-ever Tropical Storm Watch issued Friday morning.

SAN DIEGO — Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm as wind speeds weaken around the eye of the storm. By landfall in San Diego, Hilary is expected to be a tropical storm, bringing strong wind and heavy rain through Sunday.

Sand and Sandbag information

San Diego County Office of Emergency Services and ReadySanDiego.org reports that free sand and sandbags are available to residents and business throughout San Diego County at the following locations:

Storm Preparedness & Resource Information

The Get it Done app can help you report blocked storm drains, potholes, and broken streetlights

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Report flooding to the City's emergency dispatch center at 619-527-7500

Report downed electrical lines or gas emergencies to San Diego Gas & Electric at 800-411-7343

ReadySanDiego.org has information on how to protect yourself and your property during a flooding situation

For more information on preparing for a storm and what to do during and after the rain, click here to be taken to the City of San Diego’s Storm Preparedness website.

WATCH: Tracking Hilary

Weather Alerts

Tropical Storm Warning | San Diego Inland Valleys / Coastal / Mountain / Deserts

8:22 PM PDT August 18 until 4:30 AM PDT August 19

Flood Watch | Coastal/Inland

5:00 AM PDT August 20 until 5:00 AM PDT August 21

Flood Watch | Deserts/Mountains

5:00 AM PDT August 19 until 5:00 AM PDT August 21

Airport Weather Warning

5:39 PM PDT August 19 until 10:00 AM PDT August 20

For the latest information regarding the forecast and weather watches or warnings, download the CBS 8 app.



