When Hurricane Michael makes landfall today, it’s forecast to be one of the strongest -- if not the strongest -- storms to hit the Florida Panhandle in a century.

As of Wednesday morning, Michael was a powerful 145-mph Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters say it’s possible it could gain even more strength before slamming into the Panhandle and Big Bend areas later in the day. That would make Michael the most powerful storm to hit the Panhandle since we started naming storms in 1953.

"This is devastating," Gov. Rick Scott said.

Colorado State University Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach tweeted that the Panhandle has never seen a Category 4 or 5 hit since 1851 when hurricane records began being kept.

The Pensacola Hurricane of 1882 hit with 125-mph winds.

In 1972, Hurricane Agnes hit the middle of the Panhandle as a Category 1 storm. Though it was only a Category 1, according to the National Weather Service, the total damage from Agnes was more than $3 billion when adjusted to today’s dollars.

When Agnes hit, 122 people died.

Hurricane Eloise hit the Panhandle as a Category 3 storm in 1975.

Hurricane Opal hit Pensacola Beach as a Category 3 in 1995, and Ivan hit on the Northwest Florida-Alabama coast as a Category 3 in 2004.

Hurricane Dennis hit as a Category 3 in 2005.

And, most recently, Hurricane Hermine hit the Big Bend area of northwest Florida as a Category 1 in 2016.

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Michael was tracking just west of Tampa Bay through the Gulf of Mexico. Officials said it is too late for those in the Panhandle to evacuate, so now is the time to take shelter.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for parts of Bay, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Jackson, Jefferson, Okaloosa, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

Voluntary and phased evacuations were ordered for Calhoun, Escambia, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Pasco and Santa Rosa counties.

Gov. Scott said 1,000 search and rescue team members are ready to start their work when the storm passes. Getting power back on will be a top priority, Scott said, though no communication outages or fuel outages had been reported as of Wednesday morning.

