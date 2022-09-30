x
Hurricane

See before and after photos of areas hit by Hurricane Ian

NOAA gathered aerial images in the storm's aftermath to support emergency response efforts.

SANIBEL, Fla. — Those wishing to get a closer look at the damage caused by Hurricane Ian can now use a tool by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to view aerial images of some of the hardest hit areas.

After a major weather event, NOAA's aircraft fly over specific areas identified by NOAA in coordination with FEMA and other state and federal partners 

The images are then compiled into a mapping tool used by emergency and coastal managers to develop recovery strategies, aid in search and rescue efforts, identify hazards to navigation, and provide documentation of damage assessment by comparing before-and-after imagery.

The general public can also take advantage of the tool to get a big-picture look at the damage done to their homes and communities.

Here are some images of southwest Florida before and after Hurricane Ian swept through.

Sanibel Causeway

(Before image)

Credit: NOAA
Sanibel Causeway before Hurricane Ian

(After image)

Credit: NOAA
Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian

Legacy Harbour Marina

(Before image)

Credit: NOAA
Legacy Harbour Marina before Hurricane Ian

(After image)

Credit: NOAA
Legacy Harbour Marina after Hurricane Ian

The Island at Shell Point

(Before image)

Credit: NOAA
Island at Shell Point before Hurricane Ian

(After image)

Credit: NOAA
Island at Shell Point after Hurricane Ian

Causeway Islands Park

(Before image)

Credit: NOAA
Causeway Islands Park before Hurricane Ian

(After image)

Credit: NOAA
Causeway Islands Park after Hurricane Ian

Lofton's Island

(Before image)

Credit: NOAA
Lofton's Island before Hurricane Ian

(After image)

Credit: NOAA
Lofton's Island after Hurricane Ian

"Aerial imagery is a crucial tool to determine the extent of the damage inflicted by flooding, and to compare baseline coastal areas to assess the damage to major ports and waterways, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and coastal communities," the NOAA website reads. "This imagery provides a cost-effective way to better understand the damage sustained to both property and the environment."

To check out the mapping tool, click here. You can also click here for tips on how to use the tool.

