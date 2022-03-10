Florida Medical Examiners confirm 68 Hurricane Ian-related deaths

Ten of those deaths were in the Tampa Bay region.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed that there have been 68 Hurricane Ian-related deaths in the state.

Ten of those deaths were in the Tampa Bay region, according to the medical examiners.

Here are the reported deaths by county:

Charlotte: 2

Collier: 4

Hardee: 1

Hendry: 1

Hillsborough: 1

Lake: 1

Lee: 45

Manatee: 3

Polk: 2

Sarasota: 3

Volusia: 5

Here are resources and databases to report missing people, find disaster relief and get the latest announcements on state response.