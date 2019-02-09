TAMPA, Fla. — While talking about the dangers of Hurricane Dorian at a Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing, President Donald Trump said, “he’s not sure he’s even heard of a Category 5 hurricane.”

“I don’t know that I’ve even heard the term other than I know it’s there. That’s the ultimate, and that what we have unfortunately,” Trump said.

After slamming the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane, Dorian is expected to affect the east coast of Florida, South and North Carolina somehow.

In October 2018, Hurricane Michael barreled into the Florida Panhandle. Trump visited Florida and Georgia after it hit.

In September 2017, Irma hit the state southeast of Tampa.

Shortly after Irma, Maria devastated Puerto Rico. Still two years later, the Island has not been able to recover.

"Americans are strong, determined and resilient and we will support each other, and we will work very hard to minimize whatever the effect of what's coming at us," Trump added.

