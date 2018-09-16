Dillon, SC (WLTX) - Interstate 95 south bound lanes have reopened in Dillon County near the South Carolina/North Carolina border has reopened, while north bound lanes remain closed Monday morning.

Trooper Sonny Collins tweeted the update just after 10 a.m. Monday.

The section of I-95 had been closed since Monday morning due to flooding from Florence.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation both tweeted out Sunday morning that the road was covered at mile marker 187. That's about three miles from the border.

Download the WLTX app for the latest information

A detour is being installed between Exit 198 (SC 34) and Exit 181 (SC 38). Drivers are urged to drive with extreme caution and obey the speed limits.

State troopers say there is not a passable detour at this time and drivers should avoid this area.

Dillon County: I-95 has been closed due to flooding at 190 southbound and 181 northbound. Use exits 190SB and 181NB and follow the detour back to I-95. pic.twitter.com/LazuGn90M5 — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) September 16, 2018

That's almost the same area that was shut down in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew brought torrential rain to the same region. The roadway is short distance from the famous tourist stop known as "South of the Border" that's familiar to a lot of travelers throughout the country.

The center of Florence is positioned deep into the interior of South Carolina, but the bands of rain behind it continue to bring heavy rains to eastern North Carolina and even parts of the South Carolina Pee Dee region.

© 2018 WLTX