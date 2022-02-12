Increase in snowblower thefts in South Lake Tahoe

The thefts over the past few weeks have usually involved two people working together using pickup trucks or SUVs with trailers to steal the snowblowers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snowblower thefts in South Lake Tahoe are increasing, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

The thefts over the past few weeks have usually involved two people working together using pickup trucks or SUVs with trailers to steal the snowblowers. They used bolt cutters, according to the sheriff's office, to cut any locks on the blowers.

The sheriff's office recommends people keep their equipment out of sight in garages or storage sheds.

Anyone with information about the thefts or suspicious behavior can call Detective Peek at (530) 903-6133, or email him at peeka@edso.org.

Watch more on ABC10: California International Marathon | Road closures and economic impacts in Sacramento